High Madrasah results: 7 from Malda district in top 10 in state

malda: Malda shined bright in the High Madrasah results with seven students from the district securing the top ten ranks in the state. A total of 11 students from the state made it to the top 10 ranks.



West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education(WBBME) declared the result of the High Madrasah, Alim, and Fazil examination 2023 on Saturday.

The district topper, Mohammad Muktadur Rahaman obtained 774 marks out of 800, securing the third rank in the state from Fatekhani BMS High Madrasah under the Kaliachak police station. Imran Ali of Ramnagar High Madrasah in Gazole secured the fourth rank in the state with a total of 772 marks while Maskura Khatun of Battala High Madrasah in Ratua secured the sixth rank with a total of 765 marks. The other four candidates from the district are at the sixth, eighth, ninth, and tenth spots in the state. There are three students among these candidates who have fought severe poverty on their road to success.

Muktadur’s father Mohammad Shahadat Hussain was once a daily wage labourer and now sells onions and garlic from village to village. Although he never received any education, he never deprived his four children of education despite extreme hardship.

His wife Sabina Khatun said: “Our family runs on a meager income. Muktadur studied very hard for the exam. I am very happy that he got 774 out of 800 marks in this year’s High Madrasa exam.”

Muktadur who aspires to become an engineer said: “I studied by relentlessly fighting against severe poverty. The school teachers, especially the mathematics teacher, helped me a lot. I got tremendous support from home too.”

On the other hand, fourth in the state, Imran Ali from Gazole is a son of a migrant worker, Mafijul Hoque. Mohammad Masihur Rahaman from Ramnagar High Madrasah secured the tenth rank in the state with 759 marks. His father, Ziaul Hoque, is a quack in the village. Imran and Masihur both studied under the pressure of the financial instability.

Both these meritorious students of the same village aspire to become doctors to serve rural and poor people.

In North Dinajpur, Samima Khatun, a student of Rahatpur High Madrasah in Karandighi obtained 739 marks. Samima’s father Md Motiur Rahaman

is a furniture seller and his mother is a housewife. Samima also aspires to become a doctor.

Malda also performed well in this year’s Madhyamik examination with 21 students from the district securing the top ten ranks in a total of 118 students. (With additional inputs from Raigunj)