High Madrasah, Alim and Fazil 2024 exam results declared

Kolkata: The pass percentage of the High Madrasah, Alim and Fazil Examination 2024 have increased to 89.97 per cent, 92.17 per cent and 92.89 per cent compared to 2023. The total number of female candidates was 61.48 per cent for the examination which was more than the male candidates, 38.52 per cent.



The results of all three divisions, including class X, class X with theology and class XII were declared by the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education president Dr Sk Abu Taher Kamruddin on Friday. A total of 127 English medium candidates who took the examination from four centres — North 24-Parganas, Malda, Cooch Behar and Murshidabad — passed. In total 42 candidates secured positions in the merit list of High Madrasah, Alim and Fazil Examinations, the result of which was published within 53 days after completion of examination. The exam was held from February 1 to February 24. Total 43,262 candidates had appeared for High Madrasah, out of which 14,638 were male and 28,628 were female candidates.

Out of the total, 38,922 passed the High Madrasah examination, among which 13,202 were male and 25,720 were female candidates. Even though the number of female candidates were higher, the pass percentage was lower compared to male. They secured a pass percentage of 89.85 per cent while for male candidates it was 89.85 per cent. The total number of non-Muslim general candidates was 301 with 101 male candidates and 200 female. Out of which, 245 qualified. The total number of candidates who sat for the Alim examination was 10,828, out of which 5721 were male candidates and 5107 were female candidates. Total 9,980 candidates passed the Alim examination bringing the pass percentage to 92.17.

For the Fazil examination, 5951 candidates had appeared out of which 3009 were male candidates and 2942 female candidates. Out of the total candidates, 5528 passed the examination bringing the pass percentage to 92.89 per cent.

Cooch Behar ranked first in terms of pass rate among all districts with 100 per cent pass rate. The pass per cent in South Dinajpur was 98.89 per cent and North 24-Parganas was 98.66. In the High Madrasah examination, Sahidur Rahaman secured first rank with 778 marks out of 800 while Irfan Hossain ranked first in Alim examination with 860 marks out of 900 and Saydul Sanpui secured first rank in Fazil examination with 559 marks out of 600.