High-level meet in Jalpaiguri to strengthen border vigilance

Jalpaiguri: A high-level coordination meeting was held on Friday at the District Magistrate’s conference hall, bringing together key officials from the Army, Border Security Force (BSF) and various departments of the Jalpaiguri district administration.

The meeting was chaired by District Magistrate Shama Parveen and Superintendent of Police Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat.

Representatives from the Disaster Management department, Health, Electricity, Water Supply, Irrigation and Civil Defense were present, alongside officers from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The primary focus of the meeting was to strengthen inter-agency coordination for security and disaster response, especially in view of Jalpaiguri’s strategic location near the Chicken’s Neck corridor.

The Chicken’s Neck — a narrow stretch of land in North Bengal — connects the rest of India with the northeastern states, commonly referred to as the ‘Seven Sisters’. A portion of this corridor falls within Jalpaiguri district, making surveillance and security in the region highly critical.

Officials reviewed existing security measures and discussed enhanced surveillance to prevent infiltration or suspicious movement through road and rail from the northeastern border areas. The Bangladesh border, which runs through the Sadar and Rajganj blocks of Jalpaiguri, was also a key point of discussion. Notably, some areas in the Sadar block remain unfenced. BSF officials confirmed that strict patrols are underway and additional forces have been deployed to ensure vigilance.

Coordination with Army camps at Binnaguri, Damdim and Bagrakot was also reviewed. BSF personnel have been instructed to remain on high alert in case of any potential disturbances along the Bangladesh border.

The NDRF assured that its units are on standby to respond to any natural or man-made disasters, while Civil Defense teams have also been placed on alert. The meeting included a detailed assessment of strategically sensitive areas across the district.

“This meeting was organised to ensure seamless coordination among all departments,” said SP Khandbahale Umesh Ganpath.