High-level inquiry committee formed to probe derailment of Burdwan-Bandel local

Kolkata: The Burdwan-Bandel local train derailment has been investigated by a high-level inquiry committee, consisting of senior railway officials.



The Burdwan-Bandel local train had derailed while entering Shaktigarh station at about 9:16 pm on Wednesday. According to Eastern Railway, the train derailment was caused by the driver while passing a Signal Passed at Danger (SPAD).

The committee comprises officials from the signal, traffic, and the electrical department. They have already started an investigation into the matter. According to the driver, he mistakenly thought the freight train's signal was his. Therefore, the committee is looking into the signal system. Besides the driver, the committee will also question the Acting Loco Inspector and collect information on the driver.

Some officials believe that the accident could have taken an ugly turn if it wasn’t for the modern ICF system of brakes which saved the day. In December last year, a shuntman was dismissed by the railway in a similar incident.