High demand for traditional almanacs in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: As the Bengali New Year approaches, a familiar tradition returns to homes across Balurghat — the purchase of a fresh, pink-covered Bengali almanac or panjika. Despite the growing dominance of digital calendars and astrology apps, the age-old printed panjika still holds a sacred place in Bengali households, especially around Poila Boishakh.

When in a world increasingly reliant on digital tools, the enduring popularity of the traditional panjika in Balurghat stands as a testament to cultural continuity. With the Bengali New Year around the corner, the rush to buy these almanacs shows no sign of fading.

In areas like Dunlop More, Kachari Road and the Jora Bridge locality, the demand for Panjikas has already peaked. Bookstores and religious supply shops are witnessing a steady stream of customers eager to get their hands on the traditional almanac. “Even though I own a smartphone, nothing beats the reliability of a panjika,” said local resident Asim Bhoumik. Standing beside him, priest Sunil Chakraborty added: “I don’t fully trust the dates and timings shown on mobile apps. My mind finds peace only after cross-checking with a panjika.”

The panjika serves a critical role in daily rituals and religious planning, with information on auspicious dates, ekadashi fasts, Ambubachi and the Durga Puja calendar. Shopkeepers note that the buzz begins well before the New Year. “Each bundle contains around 30 copies and local shopkeepers often take multiple bundles to meet the demand,” said Maloy Majumdar, who runs a stationery store. “Four main Panjikas are popular in Bengal — Benimadhab Seal, PN Bagchi, Bishuddha Siddhanta and Madan Gupta’s ‘Full Panjika’, with the latter being the most in-demand,” he added. While mobile apps offer quick access to similar information, many still prefer the printed copy, especially for performing rituals. “I learned to read the panjika patiently from my parents,” said homemaker Aditi Das Chowdhury. “But today’s generation often sees it as a waste of time.”

Veteran priest Pranab Chakraborty also echoed the sentiment: “I never refer to the internet for dates of weddings, rice ceremonies or sacred threads. The panjika is unmatched.”