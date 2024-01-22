High Court uploads names of 130 advocates for consideration as senior advocates

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court recently uploaded the list of 130 advocates for consideration of designating as senior advocates, following the announcement of the same made by the Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam in court.



In a letter dated January 19, stakeholders have been asked to submit views or suggestions to the joint registrar at his chamber or via email. The stakeholders include present and past presidents and secretaries of the Bar Association, Bar library club, incorporated law society of which applicant advocate is a member of. It also includes designated senior advocates, district judges and chairperson of the tribunal. The views will have to be submitted within 14 days. The matter was mentioned on Thursday.

Chief Justice Sivagnanam informed that things are moving after five and a half years. Chief Justice Sivagnanam informed that the list of shortlisted candidates will be uploaded. Thereafter, the candidates will be called for interaction and then a score sheet will be maintained. The committee will form an opinion and finally place it before the full court, accordingly final names will be shortlisted.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court also held a meeting to consider over 200 applications received, according to a news agency. Reportedly, 56 advocates, including 11 women have been designated as the senior advocates.