High Court to hear plea seeking FIR registration against Vineet Goyal

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday is learnt to have listed a matter seeking registration of an FIR against former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal for allegedly revealing the name of the victim in the rape and murder incident at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital on August 9.



It was learnt that senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani approached a Division Bench presided over by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam to mention the matter for an urgent hearing. Earlier the bench had asked the senior advocate to clarify whether the matter of Goyal’s comments was pending before the Supreme Court. In the last hearing of the RG Kar case in the Supreme Court, Jethmalani had sought for a clarification. He was informed by the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud that the High Court can be approached on the matter.

Subsequently, Jethmalani approached the HC for listing of the matter. Upon hearing his submissions, Chief Justice Sivagnanam stated that since the High Court vacations were set to commence on Tuesday, the court would take up the matter on October 7 after advocates for all sides had been informed.Goyal had been transferred from his post as commissioner after junior doctors who were protesting the state’s handling of the rape-murder of the doctor had demanded for him to be removed. In the previous hearing on the matter in HC, a petition alleged that while interacting with the media, Goyal disclosed the name and identity of the victim and thus violated the guidelines of the Supreme Court (SC). It alleged that Goyal “has a controversial history and has been known to oblige his political masters”. Hence, he should not be authorized to hold such a high position.

Jethmalani had told the court that although Goyal was removed from Kolkata Police Commissioner’s post, he was rewarded with a more important post which is that of ADG, STF (Special Task Force) of Kolkata Police.