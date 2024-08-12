High Court to hear PILs on RG Kar ‘rape & murder case’ today

Kolkata: Several PILs were filed at the Calcutta High Court on Monday pertaining to the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor at the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital with one of the petitions requesting urgent intervention of the court in expunging the name of the victim from all social media while another prayed for CBI probe in



the matter.

There were about three PILs filed in the High Court. Counsel Phiroze Edulji, representing one of the petitioners, submitted in court that the surathal (inquest) report of the victim has been made public and thus her name.

The counsel sought for urgent intervention of the court so that the name of the victim at least can be expunged from all social media. Alluding to the arrest of a civic volunteer in the RG Kar Hospital case, the counsel submitted that the entire incident seems to be a “cover up” by

the authorities. “Ten years back a man Dhananjay Chatterjee was hanged who was also in similar circumstances as this poor accused person.

I will be pressing various points with regard to faulty investigations that have been carried out till date,” the counsel submitted. Meanwhile, another petitioner, represented by BJP leader and advocate Koustav Bagchi, demanded for a CBI probe into this incident.

Other pleas were also mentioned, with counsel urging the court to take up the matter suo moto and for transferring the probe to a Central agency. In asking the counsel to avoid multiplicity of litigation, the bench assured that they would hear all the contentions and listed the matter for hearing on August 13. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the police have been given time till Sunday and if they fail to crack the case by then, the state is open to a CBI probe.

The body of the woman doctor was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital on Friday. A preliminary autopsy report indicated sexual abuse before she was killed. After a preliminary investigation, the Kolkata Police had arrested a ‘civic volunteer’ who worked with the local police force.