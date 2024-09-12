High Court to hear petition demanding removal of CP

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday decided to hear a petition demanding the removal of Kolkata Police (KP) Commissioner Vineet Goyal a day after the next Supreme Court hearing on RG Kar rape and murder case



on September 17.

The Bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya was approached requesting that the matter be taken up for hearing on an urgent basis. The court pointed out there was another petition filed demanding the same. However, the counsel told the court that this was a separate matter where arguments will be made for the removal of Goyal on certain specific grounds.

The court asked if it would be appropriate for the high court to listen to the matter since the Apex Court was already hearing the RG Kar case. The bench was told by the counsel that this matter being an independent one can be taken up for hearing. The bench opined that it can only hear this matter after the next hearing at the Supreme Court. The bench was informed that the next hearing on the RG Kar case in the apex court is on September 17. The court said it would then hear this petition on September 18. On September 4, a plea was moved before the High Court seeking the removal of Vineet Goyal. The plea alleged that Supreme Court judgement was violated by Goyal for allegedly publishing in media the name of the junior doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital.

It was also alleged that he was unable to carry out a proper probe into the crime. Recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had clarified that Vineet Goyal cannot step down at this moment keeping in view the security arrangements that ought to be made for the upcoming Durga Puja festival.