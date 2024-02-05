High Court stays police investigation in ration distribution scam till March 5

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday granted an interim stay on police investigation in the alleged ration distribution scam cases till March 5.

The case diary of the matter has also been summoned by the court.

Justice Jay Sengupta observed that if the police investigation in the alleged scam is still going on, it needs to be suspended for the given time period. Furthermore, the proceedings of the lower court cannot be continued.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday requested Calcutta High Court to transfer all ration distribution scam cases being investigated by the state police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

They reportedly came across the six FIRs being investigated by the state police in connection with the scam during their own probe. According to the news agency, ED claimed that state police have not taken action against anyone in the case. Furthermore, they claimed that the investigation was closed despite there being evidence.

The central agency is investigating the financial corruption related to the alleged scam. They have arrested state minister Jyotipriya Mallick, businessman and close aide to Mallick , Bakibur Rahman as well as the former chairman of Bongaon Municipality Shankar Adhya.

Out of six FIRs, two were reportedly filed in Kolkata while the remaining four in Nadia district. The ED informed the court that they had written to the State Police DG seeking the progress of the cases.