High Court shifts BJP Burdwan rally to Nov 9

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday rescheduled the BJP’s Burdwan rally to November 9, modifying a single bench order that had allowed it on November 5.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sujay Paul passed the order after hearing appeals filed by the state government and the Gurudwara Committee. They objected to the rally coinciding with Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary, when processions are traditionally taken out from the Tinkonia and Charankamal Gurudwaras—both within 800 metre of Curzon Gate, where the rally was to end.

The state submitted that several rash yatras were also scheduled in Katwa and Kalna on the same day, making it difficult for police to manage another large gathering. The division bench asked BJP’s counsel if the rally could be shifted to the weekend to ease crowd management. Senior advocate Billwadal Bhattacharya, appearing for the BJP, suggested November 9, which the court approved.

On Monday, a single bench had permitted the rally from Baranipur More to Curzon Gate with up to 8,000 participants. The state and the Gurudwara Committee then sought modification of the date, leading to Tuesday’s order.