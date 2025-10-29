High Court seeks report on poor condition of city roads

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has directed multiple civic and government bodies to file a detailed status report on the deteriorating condition of roads, flyovers and connectors across Kolkata, Howrah, and adjoining municipal areas.

The directive came while hearing a PIL filed by an advocate before the Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Sujay Paul and Justice Smita Das De. The petition highlighted the worsening state of road safety in the Kolkata Metropolitan area, citing recurring potholes, unscientific repair methods and lack of proper maintenance that have made daily commuting unsafe for motorists, pedestrians and emergency vehicles alike.

According to the PIL, poor coordination among multiple agencies — including the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Howrah Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority and Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port — has led to overlapping responsibilities and a lack of accountability. Sharma submitted that despite regular collection of road and fuel taxes, the condition of city roads remains abysmal due to ad hoc patchwork repairs that do not withstand even a single monsoon. He urged the court to direct the authorities to adopt a scientific and long-term maintenance plan to ensure safer infrastructure for citizens.

Taking note of the submissions, the court is learnt to have asked all concerned departments to submit a comprehensive status report before the next date of hearing, detailing the present condition of major roads and measures taken for their upkeep.