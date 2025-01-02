High Court seeks report from state on Ghatal Master Plan execution

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the principal secretary of the Irrigation and Waterways department to submit a report within six weeks on the implementation of the Ghatal Master Plan, highlighting how and by when it is to be implemented.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya said that prevention is better than cure and the plan ought to be implemented before the next monsoon sets in. The plan was drawn up in 2019.

A report was submitted highlighting the relief and rescue measures undertaken by the state during the floods but the court asked for the timeline of the implementation of the plan to prevent flood. The court observed that as part of the plan, several measures are to be taken which includes dredging of the river, strengthening the embankments and upgrading drainage systems.

Noting that the plan is still on paper, the court noted that the steps taken so far which are restricted to rehabilitation and rescue operation is not a solution to averting such a situation again. The plan was conceived way back in 1959 by the Centre based on the recommendations of Sardar Man Singh Committee. Later, in 2019, the Ghatal Master Plan was drawn up. The Comptroller and Auditor General of India examined the plan and after a performance audit, approved the flood protection steps at an estimated cost of Rs 8,000 crore. The plan was drawn up to protect the areas in Purba Midnapore, Paschim Midnapore, Hooghly and Howrah due to flooding by rivers Shilabati, Kangsabati, Dwarakeswar and Jhumi rivers and also due to opening up of dams. The division bench directed the state to submit a report on the status of the project, its estimated cost, and estimated time to finish the project.

