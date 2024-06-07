High Court seeks NTA’s response over NEET (UG) exam ‘irregularities’

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court recently sought a response from the National Testing Agency (NTA) about allegations of irregularities in conducting the NEET (UG) 2024 Examination.



The writ petition filed before the Vacation Bench of Justice Kausik Chanda and Justice Apurba Sinha Ray alleged that considering the applicable marking/score system for the examination, some of the candidates could not have scored 718 or 719 out of 720.

The NTA sought to justify awarding of such marks based on a judgement passed by the Supreme Court. The Bench observed that the justification cannot be decided without an affidavit from NTA. Hence, they were asked to disclose how the reservation policy of the state as well as the Central government was followed in preparing the merit list.

The Bench listed the matter after two weeks before the Regular Bench. The NTA was directed to preserve the records pertaining to the NEET (UG) 2024 Examination. “The outcome of the counselling process shall abide by the

result of the writ petition,” the Bench directed.

NEET (UG) 2024 results were declared on June 4. It was marred with controversy as aspirants posed questions on alleged irregularities and paper leaks following the inflation of marks of some medical aspirants.

Reportedly, 67 candidates bagged top rank, out of which six were from the same exam centre in Haryana. Few candidates have demanded re-examination while questioning students getting 718 and 719 in the examination considering the marking scheme follows the +4 -1 system.

The NTA, however, denied allegations and reportedly stated that changes made in NCERT textbooks and grace marks for losing time at examination centres were the reason behind students scoring higher marks.

They further clarified that the increase in cut-off reflected the competitive nature of the examination.