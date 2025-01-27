High Court seeks case diary in criminal case against MMCH doc

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday is learnt to have called for a case diary in relation to the death of a pregnant woman at Midnapore Medical College & Hospital (MMCH).

The bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh was hearing a petition which assailed the criminal proceeding being initiated against the petitioner, a senior resident doctor of MMCH with regard to the death of a pregnant mother after her delivery. The doctor’s counsel said that there is no copy of the FIR found yet. It has not been uploaded till morning. The court directed the state to hand over a copy of the formal FIR. Petitioner will deal with the accusations by way of supplementary affidavit, court said. Further, the state was directed to place the case diary on Tuesday. The case will again be heard tomorrow where it would give orders on the same.

According to the petition, the petitioner, after being interrogated by the CID, learnt that a criminal proceeding has been initiated against 12 doctors of the MMCH, including her, with regard to the death of the pregnant woman. The charges included culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Recently, the state government suspended 12 doctors from the MMCH, including the medical superintendent and vice-principal (MSVP), on charges of negligence that could have led to the death of a woman while four others fell ill.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during a press conference in Nabanna, had said that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will continue its investigation into the case observing that criminal proceedings should be initiated against those accused who are found to be negligent.

There were allegations that the woman had died due to expired saline.