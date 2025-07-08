High Court scraps WBMC order cancelling Sen’s medical reg

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday set aside the West Bengal Medical Council’s (WBMC) order cancelling the registration of former Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dr Santanu Sen for two years on grounds of “infamous conduct”.

Justice Amrita Sinha termed the order “non-speaking” and “cryptic”, noting that the Council failed to inform Sen of the reasons behind its decision.

The court said Sen had a right to know the basis of the charges and directed the WBMC to share all information, evidence, complaints and inquiry materials related to the matter. Sen, who holds MBBS and DMRD qualifications, had been restrained by the Council from using “FRCP (Glasgow)” in his letterhead. The High Court upheld the restriction but permitted him to use the phrase “diploma FRCP” as mentioned in the certificate issued to him in 2019.

The Council may initiate proceedings afresh (de novo) if it chooses, the court said, but it must provide Sen with an opportunity to be heard and pass a reasoned order.

During the hearing, Justice Sinha questioned Advocate General Kishore Datta, representing the WBMC, about the six-year delay in acting against Sen’s use of FRCP since 2019. Datta said the Council had begun suo motu proceedings and issued a show cause notice.

The court, however, pointed out that if the proceedings were truly suo motu, the mention of external complaints and evidence in the charge sheet appeared inconsistent.

The AG argued that using FRCP next to MBBS could mislead the public into believing it was a medical degree. He also said medical practitioners must register additional qualifications with the Council.

Sen’s counsel said he applied for registration with fees, and in March 2025, was informed that the documents were verified, but received no response thereafter. The court held that while the Council may act, it must state its reasons.