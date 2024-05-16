High Court refuses urgent hearing plea on women forced to withdraw rape complaints

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday refused the urgent hearing plea on allegations that women in Sandeshkhali are being forced to withdraw the rape complaints that have been registered against Trinamool Congress leaders and workers.



BJP leader and advocate Priyanka Tibrewal had appealed to the Division Bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya for urgent hearing of the allegations against the TMC leaders in Sandeshkhali. However, the Division Bench refused to hear the matter citing that the probe is being done by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). During her submission Tibrewal reportedly told the court that the women of Sandeshkhali are being harassed by the police as well. She claimed that police are entering the houses at night and telling the women to withdraw the cases, Tibrewal further alleged that on Wednesday night a rape victim’s hands were tied and she was thrown into a pond.

Dismissing her allegations, the lawyer representing the state claimed that Tibrewal is the person who is creating problems whenever she goes to Sandeshkhali. After the hearing, the court rejected Tibrewal’s appeal.

Meanwhile, on Thursday Calcutta High Court directed that Piyali Das alias Mampi cannot be arrested in any other case by the police till Saturday. Das had surrendered in Basirhat sub-divisional court on Tuesday.

There were allegations against her of getting the women in Sandeshkhali to sign on white papers. The next hearing at the Calcutta High Court regarding this matter is scheduled on Friday.

This apart, another BJP worker was held late on Wednesday night in connection with the alleged attack on TMC leaders and workers near the Sandeshkhali police station on Sunday.