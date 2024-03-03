High Court refuses to interfere with decision of West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission

The Calcutta High Court recently refused to interfere with the decision of the West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission towards rejection of the candidature of the writ petitioners. A list of 12,544 candidates was published by the commission, whose candidature was rejected.

The appeal was made challenging the order of Single Bench decision to not interfere with the decision of the West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission towards rejection of the candidature of the writ petitioners. The Commission notified the 7th State Level Selection Test (Assistant Teacher) 2023 to recruit assistant teachers to classes IX-X and classes XI and XII in non-government aided madrasah. The appellants applied for participation in the selection process upon uploading necessary documents within the time frame as specified. On June 26, 2023, a notice was published giving candidates an opportunity for correction of their applications from June 27 to July 4, 2023.

Thereafter, on February 24, the main examination date was declared and subsequently the portal opened for admit cards on February 26. They had also listed 12,544 candidates whose candidature was rejected and the reason for the rejection of the appellants’ candidature was stated to be “total marks of graduation not given.”

“The appellants also did not submit any representation seeking any clarification even after a window was opened granting opportunity to all to correct their applications. Having chosen not to correct their applications, the appellants cannot be granted the relief as prayed for after the process to hold the examination tomorrow stands completed. Any interference at this stage would stand out to be an instance of misplaced sympathy more so when the candidature of about 12,000 candidates, similarly situated, had been rejected,” the Division Bench observed.

The Division Bench further stated that the argument that the appellants were ignorant about the requirement to upload documents disclosing the marks obtained by them in the subjects in the Pass course till February 24, 2024, when the list of ineligible candidates was published, “is not acceptable to us.”

“There is no absurdity in the eligibility criteria, as specified in the notification, since around 2,00,000 candidates participated in the selection process and about 1,75,000 candidates have been called for the examination,” the Division Bench stated.