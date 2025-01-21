High Court refuses permission for protest near Nabanna

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday refused to grant permission to the Group-D Aikya Mancha for holding any demonstration in the vicinity of the state secretariat Nabanna which is a high security zone.

The bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh was moved by the organisation seeking permission for a sit-in demonstration on January 23 and 24 at Nabanna Bus Terminus. The reason cited by their counsel was that despite placing their demands with the chief secretary and subsequently sending reminders, no action has been taken in respect of the representations submitted by them. Further, for their sit-in demonstration no communication was received from the Commissioner of Police, Howrah Police Commissionerate (HPC) against their representation.

The state’s counsel submitted a report which stated that the Assistant Commissioner of Police (HQ), HPC informed the petitioner on January 16, 2025 where permission was denied on the grounds that Nabanna Bus Stand is a very busy area. Allowing any demonstration in that place will not only disrupt normal traffic flow but also cause serious inconvenience to school students and office goers. Besides this, Nabanna and its surrounding areas fall under a high security zone. They were asked to make a fresh application for holding the demonstration either at Mandirtala bus stand or under Bankim Setu Flyover / near Howrah Railway Station.

Taking into consideration the reasons cited by the police, the court refused to grant permission for sit-in demonstration at Nabanna Bus Terminus, Howrah and instead approved the petitioner’s alternative choice to hold it at Mandirtala Bus Stand.

The gathering was limited to not more than 300. There needs to be a peaceful demonstration. Police to ensure there is no breach of peace.