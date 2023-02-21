High Court questions the appointments of additional teachers

KOLKATA: Justice Biswajit Basu on Monday raised questions on the appointment of additional teachers while he expressed displeasure over the decrease in the number of examinees for the Madhyamik examination 2023.



The Madhyamik examination is going to begin on February 23. The total number of candidates appearing for the exam has dropped compared to last year. This year, 6,98,628 examinees will sit for Madhyamik as compared to the 10,98,775 candidates who sat for the exam last year.

Ramanuj Ganguly, president of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) that conducts the state board examinations had earlier attributed two reasons behind the decline in the number of candidates. In 2017, during admission in class VI, the Board had been stringent regarding age relaxation and so a lesser number of candidates got admitted. The government schools later allowed some relaxation by bringing out a revised notification but it did not happen in the case of government-aided and government-sponsored schools. Secondly, nearly 2 lakh candidates who had registered in class IX did not fill up the enrolment form for appearing for Madhyamik.

Justice Basu also asked the state Education department to send students from under-enrolled schools to nearby schools, where there are more students and hence transfer teachers to these schools.