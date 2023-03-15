High Court protection for lawyer Sanjay Basu

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted protection to lawyer Sanjay Basu on the summons sent to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Basu will not have to appear before the ED until further directions from the court.

Moreover, the Division Bench of Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Justice Biswaroop Chowdhury stated that ED cannot search his office and house without a court order. Thus Basu, who had been summoned to ED’s office on Wednesday will no longer have to appear on the given day.

The court has also directed ED to submit all the documents related to the case by

Monday. Thereafter the court will decide on the case. Lawyer Basu on March 14 (Tuesday) had filed a harassment case against the Enforcement Directorate at the Calcutta High Court.

He has also sought protection. The case was heard on an urgent basis by the Division Bench on Wednesday.

The ED according to their press release on March 3, had stated that searches were carried out at the beneficiaries of Pincon Group, including Basu.

The ED had recorded money laundering cases against Tower Infotech Limited and Pincon Group on the basis of FIRs registered by CBI and West Bengal Police for misappropriating Rs 156 crore and Rs 638 crore respectively collected from its investors. On March 1, the central investigation agency had interrogated him for a whole day. Thereafter his house was searched for nearly 23 hours.