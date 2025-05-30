High Court orders roof inspection of La Martiniere Boys to assess damage

Kolkata: A vacation bench of Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered an inspection to be conducted at the premises of La Martiniere School for Boys by Kolkata Municipal Corporation and the West Bengal Heritage Commission (WBHC) to assess the damage caused by partial collapse of the roof.

The bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh and Justice Smita Das De directed that the inspection be conducted between 12 pm and 3 pm on June 2, 2025. A report has to be submitted to the court following that.

“Since the school is closed for summer vacation and in the meantime if any repair work is found to be necessary, we direct that an inspection be carried out first by one representative from each of the appellants, KMC would be represented by two executive engineers (respondent no.5), the Heritage Commission may be represented by its authorised representative, as it deems fit and proper,” the court directed.

“If the urgency of the situation so calls for, the KMC and the Heritage Commission shall take necessary steps in accordance with law and will not wait for any order of the Court.

Let such inspection be carried out peremptorily between 12 pm and 3 pm on June 2, 2025 and a report be filed accordingly,” the court added. The vacation bench directed that a report needs to be submitted both by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and the Heritage Commission on June 5, 2025 when the appeal would appear before the vacation bench having determination. Leave was also granted to the appellants to add the state of West Bengal as an added party.

In the last hearing, the regular bench of Justice Gaurang Kanth refused to allow overhaul work of the Grade-I heritage buildings of both La Martiniere for Boys and Girls school without the permission from WBHC.

The school’s counsel had stated that the repair overhaul work is necessary since the ceiling and staircases have developed cracks which poses safety concerns for the students. Since the vacation is on, this is the best time to complete the repair works.