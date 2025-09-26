High Court orders closure of JU hostels during Puja break

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed that all hostels of Jadavpur University be vacated and locked within 48 hours, in view of concerns over law and order on campus.

A Division Bench of Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Smita Das De recorded that the university had recently witnessed incidents of ragging, assault on ministers and faculty members and even the death of students. It observed that effective steps were required to ensure that outsiders and antisocial elements do not gain entry into the campus. Reports filed by the state and the university highlighted security measures under consideration. The state recommended increasing CCTV coverage, deploying ex-servicemen as security guards, strengthening checks at gates and expanding manpower. The university, in turn, informed the court that quotations had been received for installation of 70 CCTV cameras and engagement of 32 trained guards, which were placed before its Executive Council and forwarded to the Higher Education department.

The Bench directed that hostels remain closed during the Puja vacation and that no person be permitted to reside there. The Acting Registrar and pro-vice chancellor were asked to ensure all hostels are locked within 48 hours, with the officer in-charge of Jadavpur Police Station tasked to inspect and submit a compliance report. Meanwhile, in its notification, Jadavpur University directed all boarders to vacate hostels by September 28, stating they would remain closed until October 7. The notification added that regular activities would resume from October 8.

The court also ordered a joint meeting between the state and the university on October 15 at Nabanna to resolve pending issues, and fixed the next hearing on November 11.