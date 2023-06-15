High Court orders CBI probe into Raju Jha murder case

On Wednesday, the Calcutta High Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the murder case of BJP leader Raju Jha.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha on Wednesday directed the CBI to complete the probe within four months and submit a report before the court. He also instructed the state to hand over the case-related documents, including the case diary, to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the CBI promptly. During the hearing, Justice Mantha mentioned that Jha was not an accused in the coal scam case but Abdul Latif who was accompanying Jha, is an accused in the cattle smuggling case and was able to escape the attack. It is suspected that both cases are connected to each other.

Jha had been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for interrogation in connection with the coal scam case. He was shot dead by a group of miscreants in Shaktigarh, in front of a sweets shop, on April 1 while he was sitting beside the driver’s seat. The miscreants had used a blue-colored hatchback, which was later abandoned near Shaktigarh Police Station by them.

During probe, it was discovered that they had used five fake registration plates of the same color and model to deceive the police. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the murder case, which resulted in the arrest of several individuals. The police also determined that the blue hatchback used in the murder had been stolen from Delhi.