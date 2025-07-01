High Court orders CBI probe into 2019 Sandeshkhali murders

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe three murder cases dating back to 2019 in Sandeshkhali in North 24-Parganas district.

All three victims—Pradeep Mandal, Devdas Mandal and Sukanta Mandal—were BJP workers who were allegedly killed on June 8, 2019.

Justice Jay Sengupta, while passing the order, instructed the CBI to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to carry out a thorough and independent probe. The court took note of serious allegations that had emerged over the years regarding the handling of the case, especially concerning the role of Shahjahan Sheikh, a suspended Trinamool Congress leader who was initially named in the FIR. Shahjahan’s name had reportedly appeared in the original chargesheet, but according to the victims’ families, it was later dropped after the case was transferred to the West Bengal CID. This raised concerns about political interference and manipulation of the investigation.

Shahjahan was also named in the chargesheet of a separate 2022 murder case, though he was later granted bail. His notoriety apparently surged in early 2024, when a mob allegedly led by his supporters attacked Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials and during a raid at his Sandeshkhali residence in connection with a ration distribution scam.

The incident triggered massive public outrage in Sandeshkhali, especially among women. Locals accused Shahjahan and his associates of forcibly occupying agricultural land, constructing fish ponds on seized plots, and perpetrating acts of violence and intimidation, including harassment of women. The mounting pressure led to his arrest and subsequent suspension from the ruling party.

The CBI SIT is expected to re-examine witness statements, forensic evidence and previous chargesheets. The court has asked the CBI to submit a progress report on the investigation within eight weeks.