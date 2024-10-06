High Court orders autopsy on minor girl at AIIMS Kalyani

Kolkata: Directing that henceforth the accused be produced before the special court under the POCSO Act, Baruipur, the Calcutta High Court on Sunday ordered that the autopsy on the minor girl, who was allegedly raped and murdered in Joynagar, South 24-Parganas district, be conducted at AIIMS Kalyani.



The Bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh was approached by the state on Sunday. The state claimed it had the infrastructure to carry out the autopsy but later decided to go by the demand of the father of the deceased who prayed that the autopsy be instead conducted before a hospital supervised and controlled by the Central government.

Earlier, the investigating agency had prayed before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), Baruipur, South-24-Parganas for conducting the autopsy in presence of a judicial magistrate at Mominpur Police Morgue Hospital on October 6 which was turned down by the magistrate by its order dated October 5. “This Court, prima facie, is of the opinion, that at the initial stage of investigation prior to the post mortem examination having been conducted, the inquest report suggests acts of sexual offences being committed upon the person of the deceased,” HC bench observed. One person has been arrested in connection with the murder.

The Bench directed that the body be escorted by the police authorities with proper documentation, including the guidelines laid down by Swasthya Bhawan/Medical Council of West Bengal, and be handed over by 11.45 am on October 7 to Dr Ajoy Mallick, Medical Superintendent of AIIMS, Kalyani. Further, it was directed that if the infrastructure is available, the post mortem examination will be conducted at AIIMS, Kalyani but in case there is some deficiency in the infrastructure, the Superintendent of JNM, Kalyani would be communicated immediately. “The District Magistrate will also communicate to the Superintendent of JNM, Kalyani so that arrangements are made after a request is advanced from AIIMS, Kalyani to provide all assistance for conducting the post mortem examination only by the doctors of AIIMS, Kalyani by using the infrastructure of JNM, Kalyani. I direct that no complaint should be received from the doctors who would be conducting the post mortem examination, if required at JNM, Kalyani,” the bench directed. “Appropriate police arrangements be made while the body is being shifted from Mominpur Police Morgue to AIIMS, Kalyani or JNM, Kalyani,” court directed the state.

The court also directed that if the parents request for observing the autopsy virtually then the investigating officer would make an arrangement outside the room where the autopsy is being conducted. Otherwise, the parents are to be provided a place which is segregated outside the room where they will feel comfortable. “The Court requests the doctor, conducting the post mortem examination of AIIMS, Kalyani, that after completion of post

mortem examination they would inform/interact with the parents of the deceased”.