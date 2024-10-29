High Court orders 2nd autopsy in Patashpur ‘murder case’

Kolkata: A vacation bench of Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed a second autopsy on the body of a woman who was allegedly force-fed poison by miscreants.

The Bench of Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul) was approached by the writ petitioner (Husband) whose counsel submitted that the said second autopsy be conducted in the presence of the family members by way of videography. The petitioner, however, did not press the prayer that the same be conducted in a hospital under the administrative control of the

Central government.

The court directed the second autopsy to be conducted by the respective authorities in the presence of the family members of the deceased victim by videography and following the proper rules and norms.

“As the body has been preserved since 6th October, 2024 and there being an urgency, the State agencies shall take all necessary steps to complete the procedure by 5th November, 2024,” the court directed.

On the CBI prayer, the court observed: “As the matter requires extensive hearing and also considering the materials on record, let the matter on the said point be placed for hearing before the regular Bench.”

Court directed that affidavits-in-opposition be filed by November 21, 2024. Reply, if any, thereto be filed by November 30, 2024. On October 22, the court directed the state to preserve the body.

In the case, the accused, Sukchand Maity and Naba Maity, belonging to the village of Bhuban Mansalpur, under Patashpur Police Station, allegedly assaulted the wife of the petitioner, disrobed her and poured poison into her mouth on October 5, 2024 morning.

Subsequently, she was shifted to Mugberia Hospital from where she was shifted to a nursing home and clinic at Tamluk, East Midnapore. She expired on October 6 morning.

A representation was made before the police station concerned and a case was instituted under several Sections of the BNS.

The petitioner is of the opinion that the manner in which the first autopsy was conducted reflects the malafide intention of the state authorities to safeguard the accused persons. It was alleged that the injury marks on the deceased is evident that she was killed.