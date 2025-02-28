High Court moved to protect Siraj-ud-Daulah’s place

Kolkata: During the hearing of a PIL calling for preservation of the remaining part of Hirajheel Palace of Siraj-Ud-Daula in Murshidabad, Calcutta High Court said that the state must focus on restoration of heritage structures.

The PIL was heard at the bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Chaitali Chatterjee (Das). It was submitted that the majority portion of the palace has gone under the Bhagirathi River. Some portion, around 9 bigha, is left. The Archaeological Survey of India a party has been made party to the case. The state was advised to conduct a spot inspection.

During the hearing, the court remarked that while it may be easy to abandon, destroy and dismantle heritage structures in favour of modernised buildings, the focus must instead be on restoring and making them functional.

“What is the heritage recommendation for the Writers Building, for this building (High Court)? You may make recommendations but they won’t listen to you. Instead, they will build a 20-floor tower here,” the Chief Justice remarked.

“You can destroy...destruction, removal, dismantling is easy. I will remove the tram, bituminise the tracks...everything can be done within 48 hours.

Dump all the trams in a scrapyard, depots can be sold, tall buildings will come up. There is so much history in this state, nowhere in the country you will get,” he concluded.