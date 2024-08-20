High Court moved after police crackdown on protestors near Salt Lake Stadium

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court, on Monday, granted leave for filing petition relating to alleged “police highhandedness” against protestors who were demonstrating outside Salt Lake Stadium following the cancellation of the match, demanding justice in the alleged rape and murder of the junior doctor at the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital.



The bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya was hearing submissions by an advocate who appealed to the court to take suo motu cognisance or allow filing of a petition regarding the same. The counsel submitted that after the Mohun Bagan versus East Bengal match was cancelled, several supporters, more than 85000, were demonstrating peacefully when the police resorted to baton charge.

The counsel submitted that the police stopped the spectators two kilometres from the stadium and began charging batons. It was further submitted that more than 100 people were arrested on the basis of a phone call intercepted by police that was never made public. “Interception says there will be acid bulbs and petrol flares thrown at the stadium”.

Further, the counsel alleged that without any notification under Section 163 (2) of BNSS (earlier Section 144 CrPC) the police cracked down on the protestors. He submitted, even till Monday morning no notification was found on the website or anywhere.

The counsel also challenged Section 163 (2) imposed by the Kolkata Police in certain pockets surrounding the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital. He submitted that there is a provision under Section 163 (5) of BNSS to make an application so that the executive magistrate has the power to rescind, change or alter the decision.

“There were attempts to make applications but they were shooed away…Police have to act judiciously,”

it was submitted.