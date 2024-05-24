High Court imposes stay on investigation against OSD of Guv

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday imposed a stay on the investigation against the Officer on Special (OSD) of Governor C V Ananda Bose and other Raj Bhavan staff in connection with the case registered for alleged sexual harassment.



The woman staff of the Raj Bhavan had alleged that she was restrained from lodging a complaint by the OSD but later she somehow escaped the room where she was restrained. The lawyer appearing for the OSD to the Governor, who is the petitioner here appealing to quash the proceeding and the FIR that has been lodged, mentioned that if the woman was wrongfully restrained, then how did she manage to leave the room.

Therefore, the petitioner claimed that the allegation of wrongful restraint is not proper. It was also pointed out that when the complaint was lodged, the petitioners’ name was not there. Later on May 7 his name was included in the complaint with the allegation that she was restrained from lodging the complaint.

Opposing the appeal of the OSD to the Governor, Advocate General Kishore Datta mentioned that there is no hurry in passing any order to restrain the investigating officer to carry on with the probe. He also mentioned that the petitioner already obtained bail and the investigation in this stage should not be halted.

After hearing both the parties, Justice Amrita Sinha rejected the petitioner’s appeal and directed the police to submit a report of investigation made till date on June 10 before the regular bench. The investigation has also been stayed temporarily till June 17.