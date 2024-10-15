High Court directs state to submit detailed report on Birbhum colliery blast

Kolkata: Following the recent explosion in a Birbhum coal mine which killed several labourers, the Calcutta High Court’s vacation bench on Monday directed the state to submit a comprehensive report on the progress of the investigation, quality of explosives and, if possible, the forensics report.

The bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh and Justice Uday Kumar was hearing a PIL which sought for a NIA probe into the matter. The petitioner’s advocate attempted to convince the court of a provision that allows the central agency to probe the matter.

The court refused to entertain such a plea and instead observed that first the state has to file a comprehensive report before a regular bench while remarking that coal mine zones already have licenses for explosives. “Whether NIA is required will be decided after the state submits the report,” court said.

In its order, the court observed that the prayers made in the writ petition cannot be heard without the state submitting a report which would incorporate the progress of the investigation, steps taken by the state, quality of explosives and if possible the forensic lab report. “Let such a report be submitted on 5 November 2024.” The matter will be next heard before a regular bench.

Last week, at least six labourers were killed in an explosion at Gangaramchak and Gangaramchak-Bhadulia coal mine at Khoyrasole in Birbhum after a truck full of detonators arrived at the colliery. Many who were near the truck suffered critical injuries. It was alleged that an excessive quantity of detonators were being carried in one truck. Due to overloading, the detonators were suspected to have malfunctioned and exploded owing to some friction or pressure.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant had announced that the company responsible for the colliery operation will provide Rs 30 lakh to kin of deceased and state government will provide an additional Rs 2 lakh.