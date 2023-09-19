High Court directs state to file affidavit enlisting details

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the state to file an affidavit enlisting the details of those who lost their lives during the violence in the course of the Panchayat election along with details of their family members.



The matter was being heard by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya. The division bench further directed the state to answer why people injured during the violence were not given any compensation.

According to a news agency, the bench observed: “Petitioner’s concern is that it is not clear as to how many persons have been given benefit of the aforesaid scheme. We find that persons who were injured, some grievously, during the Panchayat Poll violence, have not been compensated…” The matters have been listed for further orders on September 26.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court on September 15 imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Bengal’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for not transferring the probe related to the alleged failure of Alipurduar Mahila Rindan Samabay Samity to return money to the petitioners, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as directed earlier.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay rejected the plea by CID to recall the court’s order. The CID will have to pay the fine amount to the High Court Legal Service Authority by September 22.