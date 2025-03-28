High Court directs police picket outside RBU Jorasanko campus

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court is learnt to have directed for a police picket outside Rabindra Bharati University (RBU) campus of Jorasanko.

The bench of Justice Jay Sengupta directed: “Let the police authorities also post a picket of police personnel, including arm ones, to prevent any breach of peace or violation of law immediately in front of the campus/es. The police shall, even otherwise, keep a sharp vigil at the locale and ensure that no breach of peace takes place.”

The court observed: “Even if the dismissed employees or others want to protest, the same has to be in a peaceful manner and without violating the right of the officials of the University to enter and exit the University premises”. “To ensure this, let no protest or demonstration by dismissed employees or other outsiders take place within hundred meters of the perimeters of the University campus/es.

If the protesters violate such norms, the police shall be at liberty to take appropriate action, if necessary,” the court directed.

Earlier, the court had directed the police to render all sorts of assistance to the interim vice-chancellor and the other officials of the Rabindra Bharati University (RBU), ensuring their hassle-free entry and exit to the Jorasanko campus of the university.

Members of the Trinamool Congress students’ wing had locked the chamber of the V-C on March 25, alleging that he has been taking certain policy decisions which are beyond his powers. Around 50 members of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad staged a sit-in outside his room and locked on the door.

The V-C Shubhra Kamal Mukherjee had told the press that the students were young but they were aided by a section of non-teaching employees and apparently being instigated by “some other forces”.