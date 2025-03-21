High Court directs KMC, Police to evict & demolish illegal construction in Watgunge

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the Kolkata Police Commissioner (CP) to deploy adequate force to evict occupants of illegally constructed floors in a building in Watgunge area while Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) was directed to execute demolition and also inspect neighbouring properties for similar violations.

The bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Chaitali Chatterjee (Das) was hearing the matter which concerned a property at Sudhir Basu Road in Watgunge in ward 77. Three floors were illegally constructed in the building located in a lane which is six feet wide.

The CJ said if there is any fire incident not only will the occupants of the building be charred to death but also the neighbours who live in tile-shed homes will be affected. The lane being only six feet in width, no fire brigade or ambulance will be able to enter.

The court observed that the report filed by the executive engineer of Borough- IX appeared to support the petitioner’s claim that he is colluding with the private respondent (owner).

Further, the court observed that the officer-in-charge, Watgunge police station too is colluding with private respondent since a false FIR was registered against the writ petitioner because he approached the court with the PIL.

The bench directed CP to issue an appropriate order to enable DC Port Division-I to deploy adequate police force to remove the occupants of the three unauthorized floors. Police were directed to give notice to occupants to vacate by themselves by April 30, 2025. If they don’t, then they will be evicted by police force and the process shall be completed not later than May 16.

Once the three floors are vacated, KMC shall initiate demolition. Police need to aid the civic body.

Demolition be completed and a report be filed with photos on June 19, 2025, the court said. “During evacuation, and demolition, entire events shall be videographed and costs shall be borne by KMC,” court directed, adding that KMC should also inspect neighbouring properties. If violations are found, the same directions will apply after giving notice to owners. Matter was next listed for June 19.