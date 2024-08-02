High Court directs HMC to seal unauthorised construction in Howrah

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC) to seal an unauthorized construction where despite a stop work notice construction is continuing, encroaching upon the public road.

The Bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya was hearing a PIL where the petitioner’s counsel submitted in court that the HMC is not taking any steps in respect of the illegal and unauthorised construction at 3 Gopinath Chongdar Lane. The structure is encroaching upon the public road which is affecting the public at large in the said locality, it was submitted. It was submitted that the G+4 building is being constructed without any sanction plan or following any laws of the HMC Act and rules or regulations connected with it. The construction is also being made without leaving the mandatory open spaces at the four sides of the structure while extending higher floors towards the side of the petitioner’s property, it was submitted.

Counsel representing the HMC submitted that a stop work notice was served but the work is continuing.

Chief Justice Sivagnanam, in his order, directed the HMC to seal the entire building and directed the officer in charge, Howrah Police Station to provide adequate force to enable the HMC to seal the entire structure. It was further directed that a demolition notice be issued subsequently and after hearing the private respondents responsible for the construction, action be taken in accordance with law. “The direction should be complied with within three weeks from date,” the order directed.