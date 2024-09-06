High Court directs DM to conduct surprise raid with help of police

Kolkata: Following a petition alleging rampant illegal sand mining in West Midnapore with help of state government officials, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday took cognisance of the matter and directed the district magistrate to form a team and conduct a surprise raid in the area concerned with the help of police.



The Bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya was hearing a PIL which claimed that illegal sand mining can destroy riverine ecology, cause erosion, pollute water sources and reduce diversity of animals.

The petition alleged that state government officials, particularly the BL&LRO, Inspector-in-Charge, Police Station, Dantan and Keshiary and Superintendent of Police, West Midnapore are directly involved in illegal mining activities.

Further, it said the vehicles carrying sand are exceeding capacity and some lessees are misusing permits and contravening guidelines. The sand is being sold by violating state government guidelines. The people in the locality are getting affected as the illegal act has resulted in erosion of river banks, leading to flooding in the area.

It was submitted that huge excavators are being put into use for mining sand which is being stored in several places and “some of it appears like mountains”.

This is allegedly being carried out by private parties who were initially granted permission of sand mining but are still continuing despite the expiry of the period. The court took cognizance of the matter and directed the district magistrate (DM) of West Midnapore to conduct surprise inspection/raid in the entire area in question where illegal sand mining is afoot. Further, to enable the DM to do so, the court directed the Superintendent of Police, West Midnapore to provide adequate assistance. “The district magistrate is at liberty to constitute a team to accompany him/her during the raid,” the court directed.

The court observed that since the writ petition was being disposed of without calling for affidavits, the allegations are not gone into. “It is for the authority to take serious note of the same,” the court said.