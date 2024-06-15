High Court directs Detective dept of Bidhannagar to continue probe

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the Detective department of Bidhannagar to continue with the investigation into the case where a New Town restaurant owner was beaten by actor-turned-politician Soham Chakraborty on June 7. The police were also directed to ensure that no harm is caused to life and property of the owner.



Chakraborty was accused of slapping the restaurant owner, who reportedly asked Chakraborty’s security personnel to remove the car which was parked in front of the restaurant. This led to a verbal altercation. Chakraborty apologised, calling it “unintended” while admitting that as a representative of people he should have refrained from losing his temper. However, Millennium Post has not verified the authenticity of the video.

Restaurant owner Anisul Alam had approached the High Court alleging reluctance of police authorities in accepting the complaint. It was submitted that the complaint was accepted after the CCTV footage was made available to them. Apprehensive that the complaint may not be investigated in a proper manner, Alam prayed for the probe to be carried out by a superior officer of CID instead.

The advocate representing the state submitted that as per the direction of Commissioner of Police, Bidhannagar, the probe is being conducted by the Detective department of Bidhannagar and was entrusted to an officer in the rank of assistant commissioner of police. The advocate, however, denied the alleged reluctance of police authorities in accepting the complaint. Justice Amrita Sinha directed the investigating authority to file an updated report. The matter is scheduled to be

heard on July 4.

Both Chakraborty and the owner lodged complaints against each other. Speaking to the media, Chakraborty informed that the owner had used “bad words” against Banerjee, which led to him losing cool. He admitted to slapping the owner.