High Court directs CBI to recover original information in OMR sheet

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to find out the original information in the OMR sheet. The Court warned that the 2014 Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) will be cancelled if the information is not recovered.



Justice Rajasekhar Mantha observed that digital information cannot be destroyed easily and there exists a possibility to recover it. Several job aspirants have alleged irregularities in the recruitment process of 2016 which was held after 2014 TET. Advocates appearing for the litigants submitted that the original information of OMR sheet was not given to them.

Since CBI is the investigating agency in the TET 2014 case, they were directed to find out the original information. According to a news agency, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) had informed the Court that the original or hard copy of the OMR sheet was destroyed and the information was

stored digitally.

The Central investigative agency was reportedly asked to go to the board office if they need any hard disk or any other resource in order to recover the information. The cases related to irregularities in the OMR sheets were reassigned to Justice Mantha. The case is likely to be heard on April 16.