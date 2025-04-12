High Court denies permission for organising ‘Hanuman Jayanti’ event at Red Road on April 12

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Friday refused to grant permission to an organisation for organising ‘Hanuman Chalisha Paath’ on Red Road on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 12.

Both the division bench and the single bench refused permission for organising the event. The petitioners first moved the bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh after police refused to grant permission.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that police instead suggested holding the event at ‘RR Avenue’ and ‘Sahid Minar Maidan’ instead of ‘Red Road’ and the reasons so assigned were for traffic congestion and inconveniences to the general public at large. Police apprehend that it may lead to serious law and order issues and breach of peace as well.

The petitioner contended that earlier another community was allowed to hold a programme on March 31, 2025 wherein the police authorities gave no objection.

Noting that the other community has been holding the said programme at Red Road for years and thus finds its place in the history of India, the court asked the counsel whether any such programme was earlier held at the said venue by the petitioner or his organisation. The counsel submitted it was for the first time it is being held.

Advocate General, appearing for the state, opposed the contention and submitted that in order to first time organise such a programme and for adhering to a particular venue the petitioner has to establish a right, as there is no particular significance being pointed out.

The single bench called for affidavits from both parties but refused permission at this stage.

The decision was challenged at the division bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam which refused to interfere, noting that the writ petition is still pending at the single bench.

The division bench, however, observed that nothing prevents the petitioner from choosing any one of the two alternate locations as suggested by the state. The court also noted that though a no objection certificate for erection of a temporary stage with other adjoining facilities at Red Road was given by the Army, such certificate clarified that necessary clearance from the police authorities is required.