High Court Circuit Bench allows Chhath Puja at Sagardighi

Jalpaiguri/ Cooch Behar: The Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court has given a nod to Chhath Puja at Sagardighi, vacating a ban imposed by the Cooch Behar district police administration. A single bench of Justice Arindam Mukherjee allowed the religious observance, provided that measures to control pollution at Sagardighi are followed in accordance with the directions of the Green Tribunal.

The decision came after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed on Wednesday by the North Bengal Basphor and Harijan Welfare Association, requesting permission for the Chhath Puja at the site. The High Court granted the permission on Thursday.

Dipu Harijan, president of the organisation, expressed satisfaction with the court’s verdict, stating: “We have been performing Chhath Puja at Sagardighi since the time of the Cooch Behar King. The district administration had earlier denied permission, which led us to approach the High Court. We are pleased with the outcome.”

Abhinab Harijan, another spokesperson for the organisation, added: “Upon receiving the court’s approval, we immediately informed the community. Considering environmental concerns, the Puja was performed on Thursday.”

Sudipta Majumder, lawyer representing the petitioners, clarified: “Justice Arindam Mukherjee’s ruling allows Chhath Puja at Sagardighi. The Green Tribunal has never prohibited the Puja, but rather instructed the administration to prevent pollution in the area.”

Following the order of the High Court hundreds of devotees flocked to the Sagardighi in Cooch Behar for Chhath Puja.

They performed the Puja without any administrative preparation on Thursday evening. Kunal Banerjee, SDO Cooch Behar, said: “On Thursday afternoon, the Court ordered us to make necessary arrangements for worship. However, the Puja committee, without informing us in advance, rushed to Sagardighi to perform the Puja. It was not possible to repair the ghat and make other arrangements, including lighting, in such a short period of time.”