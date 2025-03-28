High Court bars JU from inviting political leaders, seeks action-taken affidavit

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed Jadavpur University (JU) not to invite any political functionaries but instead invite academicians for events and seminars.

The bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Chaitali Chatterjee (Das) on Thursday was hearing a PIL which sought the court’s “urgent judicial intervention” to restore order within the university’s campus.

Noting that a meeting was held this month by the vice-chancellor (V-C), Pro-V-C and registrar, the court directed the university to file an affidavit within three weeks from date, informing as to how and in what manner have the decisions taken in that meeting is being implemented, or whether it is in the process of being implemented.

On the recent incident where state Education minister Bratya Basu’s vehicle was damaged when he recently visited the university for a seminar, the court said it failed to understand why one of the highly-placed political functionaries visited the university when the situation was not conducive.

The court directed the university not to conduct any function or seminars where political functionaries are invited. Such events shall be conducted by invited academicians.

On the contention that certain organisations are holding the university campus at ransom, the court said the university need not be reminded that no one except students are entitled to enter the campus or stay in the hostel. Other persons should seek permission. The university cannot say that they cannot control who enters or exits the campus.

The court said it has doubts based on prima facie view of the matter as to whether the private security arrangements in place can provide sufficient security to students, teaching and non-teaching and administrative staff. “This doubt has arisen in our mind taking into account the large number of FIRs registered since 2014 in Jadavpur Police Station concerning the university and matters connected therewith,” the bench said.

The petition alleged that the university has witnessed repeated instances of violence, disruption of academic activities, and administrative failure which have significantly undermined the safety, security, and integrity of the institution. The matter has acquired grave urgency following the “violent attack” on the education minister during his official visit to JU on March 1.