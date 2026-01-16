High Court bars coercive action against Suvendu

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday declined to quash the FIR registered against Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in Malda earlier this month, but extended interim protection by restraining the police from taking any coercive steps against him until the next hearing.

Justice Suvra Ghosh did not accept Adhikari’s plea seeking annulment of the FIR lodged on January 2. While allowing the investigation to proceed, the court directed the police to ensure that due process is followed during the probe.

The court further instructed the investigating authorities to serve a formal notice on Adhikari, enabling him to participate in the investigation through virtual mode.

The direction was issued in view of the petitioner’s position and to facilitate cooperation without physical appearance at this stage. At the same time, Justice Ghosh made it clear that no coercive action, including arrest, should be taken against the accused until the matter is taken up again by the court on February 6. The interim order provides limited relief to the BJP leader while keeping the FIR and the investigation intact. The case is scheduled to be heard next month, when the court will examine the issues raised in the petition in greater detail.