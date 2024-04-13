High Court asks top bureaucrats of state to appear online

Kolkata: In the Darivit murder case, the Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Additional Director General (ADG) Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to file an affidavit and appear through virtual mode on April 15.



Justice Rajasekhar Mantha had directed the officials to appear in court through online mode to explain why the case documents were not handed over to NIA despite Court’s order. Since none of the officials reportedly appeared, Justice Mantha on Friday expressed ire over the reluctance to be present online and directed them to appear in person.

It was observed that they are yet to be excused by court from appearing and no application was submitted for being excused for appearance. After Advocate General intervention, the order was partially modified and they were allowed to appear through virtual mode on the next date of hearing.

Earlier, the Division Bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam refused to pass an interim order on the Single Bench’s order of NIA probe in the case and directed the state to handover the documents to NIA. The petitioner had sought for transfer of probe with regards to the FIR in connection with an incident of firing and bombing at Darivit High School in the Islampur block of North Dinajpur district to CBI. But the Court, in its judgement, transferred to NIA considering it to be the appropriate authority to investigate the matter. Three persons, including the petitioner’s son and one police officer, were injured. The son and another victim succumbed to the injuries.