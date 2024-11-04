High Court asks state to reconsider 15-year age limit for buses

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court (HC) has directed the state Chief Secretary to reconsider the 15-year age limit for commercial vehicles within four weeks.

This directive comes in response to a petition filed by some bus owners from route no. 24, who argued for an extension of the age limit by two years, citing the buses' inactivity during the COVID-19 pandemic. The petitioners claimed that many buses remain in good condition due to not being

operated regularly during the pandemic years.

In 2009, the Calcutta High Court had mandated a ban on commercial vehicles older than 15 years within the Kolkata Metropolitan Area (KMA) to curb pollution. Consequently, the state Transport department issued an order for buses to be phased out after reaching 15 years of age.

Bus associations have indicated that approximately 1,200 buses will be phased out between August 2024 and March 2025. Specifically, buses on route no. 24 will be affected, with around 39 buses set to be phased out in November due to reaching the 15-year age limit.

After hearing the appeal, Justice Rai Chattopadhyay asked the Chief Secretary to consider whether the age limit for buses could be extended from 15 to 17 years.