High Court asks municipal authorities to regulate parking sans political influence

Kolkata: During the hearing of a petition on illegal parking within the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday said the menace prevails throughout the city, including at the court campus, and held that unless municipal authorities have a genuine will to regulate parking without political influence it cannot be prevented.

The Bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya was hearing a PIL which said the BMC, from time to time, issues permits to agencies to collect car parking fees in certain demarcated areas near hospitals, markets, office areas, shopping malls etc. but some miscreants are taking advantage of it and collecting such fees in the free parking area.

On refusal to pay, they are manhandling people.

The CJ said that the problem is throughout Kolkata and other towns and cities in Bengal. He said parking could not be regulated even at High Court premises as several vehicles not belonging to advocates are parked on the campus with advocate stickers.

The counsel representing BMC submitted that designated parking areas have been earmarked, fees are being levied and a tender has been invited and is in the pipeline.

The court directed that BMC has to also notify no parking areas and observed that “notification on paper is insufficient” because its implementation lies with the civic body. With a person allegedly harassed by the parking fees collector and a police complaint being lodged, the court observed: “If there is an official will and a political will to implement the same it can be done. No amount of orders passed by the court can remedy the situation. Therefore, it is high time good sense prevails upon municipal officials who are on the ground level to ensure that the public are not being harassed…”

The court directed the BMC commissioner to clearly delineate authorized parking areas and approved fees structure, and also no parking zones. “This information should be uploaded on the website and also displayed in prominent places for the public to be informed. Periodical surprise inspection should be conducted by the municipal officials as to what manner the persons authorized to collect fees are functioning. Those authorized should be directed to wear a uniform and carry an identity card,” the court directed.