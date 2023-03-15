High Court asks 6 people named in police report to appear before it

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered six people named in the police report in connection with the slanderous posters onJustice Rajasekhar Mantha

which were pasted outside his Jodhpur Park residence to appear in court.

The six accused have to be present in court on the next hearing of the case, Justice TS Sivagnanam directed. Chaos erupted in the High Court on January 9 after a section of the lawyers boycotted Justice Mantha’s courtroom and obstructed his entry.

Slanderous posters referring to Justice Mantha’s judgement were also pasted outside his residence.

Moreover, the High Court on Wednesday directed the Bar Association to identify the lawyers who participated in the boycott of Justice Mantha’s court based on the CCTV footage.

The names of these lawyers will have to be submitted in a cover letter to the court. The suo motu initiated by Justice Mantha against the protesting lawyers who had barred his access to his courtroom is being heard by a three-judge bench.

During the proceedings on February 8, the police had submitted a report and named six suspects who may have put up the posters outside the judge’s residence.

It was claimed that the video was not clear. A notice was sent to the accused but they failed to show up at court on Wednesday.