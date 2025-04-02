High Court alters rules, allows single benches to hear bail, anticipatory bail cases

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court has amended its procedural rules to allow single benches from April 1 to hear most bail and anticipatory bail matters, a move that aligns the court’s operations with the norms of other high courts in India.

The Supreme Court, in January, had expressed surprise at the practice at Calcutta High Court of allocating bail matters to division benches, noting the high pendency—over 11,000 bail applications filed in 2024—and asked why two judges were devoting time to cases that single judges handle in other high courts in the country. The Apex Court had directed the High Court’s Registrar (Judicial) to submit a report explaining this practice and providing data on pendency.

The High Court’s Full Court resolved on February 20, 2025, to amend Rule 9(2)(ii) of Chapter II of the Appellate Side Rules. After referral to the Rule Committee and subsequent notification, the amended rule was finalized and reported to the Supreme Court on March 24, 2025.

The revised Rule effective April 1, 2025 stated: “All bail applications at the pre-conviction stage, anticipatory bail applications, cancellation of bail applications unless otherwise prescribed by statute shall be heard by a Single Judge.”

With 1,039 bail pleas pending as of early 2025 (per the National Judicial Data Grid), including 711 from 2024, the shift to single benches aims to expedite disposal. The compliance report submitted in March 2025 confirmed over 11,000 bail filings in 2024, underscoring the urgency.