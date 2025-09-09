High Court allows Kunal Ghosh to travel to Northern Ireland

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday allowed Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh to travel abroad after relaxing the bail conditions imposed on him in a pending case.

Justice Suvra Ghosh permitted Ghosh to visit Northern Ireland to attend the Northern Ireland October Utsav scheduled between October 10 and 12, 2025. The court recorded that Ghosh had been invited to participate in preparatory meetings with Indian-Bengali community associations from

October 7 to 15.

The order noted that the CBI had submitted a report and that “nothing adverse has been reported against the petitioner.” Accordingly, the court allowed Ghosh to leave India on October 5 and directed him to return by October 17. He must deposit his passport before the trial court by October 19. As a safeguard, the court directed his wife to furnish a bond of Rs 5 lakh while the petitioner himself must deposit an equivalent sum either in cash or through a fixed deposit with a nationalised bank.

The matter will be taken up again on October 27, when the CBI has been asked to submit a further report.