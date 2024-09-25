High Court allows Cong, BJP to hold ‘peaceful’ dharna

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday gave conditional permission to both BJP and the Congress to hold sit-in demonstrations at Hazra Crossing and at Dorina Crossing, respectively in protest against the recent RG Kar rape and murder of a junior doctor.



The Bench of Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj was hearing the petitions. In both cases, the petitioners alleged refusal of permission by the police to hold the rallies. In the case of BJP’s protest at Hazra crossing on September 25 between 1 pm and 6 pm, the court directed it should be a peaceful rally with not more than 200 supporters.

The stage that is to be erected for peaceful “Abasthan” should not be more than 12 feet by 15 feet with necessary chairs.

Further, the protest shall not cause any undue obstruction to the public at large. The police authorities were directed to make necessary arrangements for security with a good number of personnel so as to ensure that no breach of peace takes place.

The police arrangements would be made under the supervision of the Officer-in-Charge of Bhawanipore Police Station. The demonstration shall be held subject to observance of rules in relation to noise pollution and the place of demonstration shall be appropriately cleaned after the demonstration. The petitioner was requested to communicate the order to OC, Bhawanipore Police Station the details of the organisers of the protest.

In the case of Congress’ sit-in demonstration on September 25 and 26 between 1 pm and 7 pm at Dorina Crossing, more or less the same conditions were directed by the court. The police were asked to ensure no breach of peace takes place and arrangements are to be made under the supervision of the Officer-in-Charge, Hare Street Police Station. The petitioner was requested to communicate the order to the OC, Hare Street Police Station, Kolkata intimating him about the details of the organisers of the protest.