High Court allows Birbhum SP to challenge NCW summons

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday allowed the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Birbhum district to file a petition challenging a summons issued to him by the National Commission for Women (NCW).

The summons is related to alleged derogatory remarks made by Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal during a phone call with the officer-in-charge of Bolpur police station. The SP’s lawyer moved a petition before the bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, seeking permission to challenge the summons. The court granted the permission and said the matter would be listed for hearing on Wednesday, provided a copy of the petition is served to all relevant parties. The SP’s counsel submitted that the NCW was interfering in an ongoing investigation in Birbhum district.

He told the court that the commission was allegedly trying to influence the probe by asking for the inclusion of specific legal sections and the production of the case diary. The NCW had earlier summoned the SP to appear in person before the commission on July 14. The summons followed an FIR registered against Anubrata Mondal for alleged use of derogatory language during a telephonic conversation with the Bolpur police station in-charge. The case has been filed under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to submissions made in court, the NCW had also expressed dissatisfaction with the action taken report submitted by the SP in response to the commission’s earlier queries regarding the incident.